How Should Celtics Balance In-Season Tournament, Long-Term Goals?

The Celtics are trying to find balance, with the NBA In-Season Tournament and the 2024 NBA Finals presenting themselves as possible goals for Boston.

Do they care about both, though?

In the early portion of the season, the Celtics have done anything but give a real look into how they feel about the inaugural tournament. There’s a $500,000 prize on the line for each member of the winning team, so they’d obviously like to win it. But if anything, Boston has approached each of its games with the same level of urgency — regardless of the court design.

We’ve come to a crossroads, however, where the C’s might want to pick up that urgency.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics will host the Chicago Bulls in their final group-stage matchup Tuesday, needing a 23-point victory (and a Brooklyn Nets victory over the Toronto Raptors) to ensure themselves a spot in the knockout round of the tournament. They have an actual path now, so would it surprise anyone if Boston stepped things up?

We don’t think it would, but if Boston really wants this win, there are some tough decisions that have to be made.

The Celtics have a couple of players currently on the shelf, with Kristaps Porzingis expected to miss about a week with a calf injury and Jrue Holiday missing each of Boston’s last two games with a sprained ankle. The C’s point guard could return Tuesday, though, which might give everyone a glimpse of how serious they’re taking this thing.

In a normal situation, the Celtics probably wouldn’t rush Holiday back, but needing a blowout win to advance in the tournament could be enough for them to allow the 33-year-old to make his return.

Story continues below advertisement

In the long run, the decision they make likely won’t have a huge impact on things, but it could give us a glimpse into how seriously they’re taking the tournament.