Diontae Johnson went viral Sunday afternoon while his Pittsburgh Steelers earned a Week 12 victory over the rival Cincinnati Bengals.

But it wasn’t due to a highlight-reel reception or because of a jaw-dropping run after the catch.

Instead, Steelers fans and football enthusiasts bashed the fifth-year wideout for a first-quarter play which showed a laughable lack of effort.

On the play, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren fumbled the football at the Cincinnati 14-yard line. It was scooped up by Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II and advanced 28 yards to Cincinnati’s 39-yard line.

Johnson, meanwhile, opted not to throw much of a block for Warren and failed to make any play on the ball when it was punched loose.

Diontae Johnson (No. 18) appeared to have a chance at this loose ball, but was not able to make it happen pic.twitter.com/B736lPSx8H — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2023

Johnson brushed off the play and said he didn’t see the ball come out.

“Nah, I was just, I didn’t see it,” Johnson told reporters after the win, per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. “Was just doing what I do out there trying to block or whatever it is.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not asked about it immediately after the game. But with the advantage of film, it’s fair to think Tomlin won’t be thrilled with Johnson’s actions on the snap.