The Commanders escaped Gillette Stadium with a win over the Patriots, and their social team seemed ready to fire off a local reference to rub salt in the wounds of New England fans.

Mac Jones had another chance to create magic and drive the Patriots down the field the either give New England a chance to tie with a field goal or score a touchdown to win. Instead, Jones’ pass bounced off JuJu Smith-Schuster and was intercepted by Jartavius Martin.

The 20-17 result pushed the Commanders to 4-5 on the season, and the Patriots dropped to 2-7. Washington’s social was quick with a “Good Will Hunting” reference when they photoshopped in the Patriots and the final score on the famous “How do you like them apples” scene with Matt Damon.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Commanders, so it makes sense why they would take the wins where they can get them.

For the Patriots, it’s another letdown for a forgettable season. However, the loss does help them get a more favorable draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.