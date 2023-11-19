Jaylen Brown Lands On Celtics Injury Report After Slip Vs. Raptors

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown returned after a brief one-game absence and took the floor during Friday night’s NBA In-Season Tournament matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

However, fresh off an injury report upgrade, Brown has returned with a slight downgrade prior to Sunday’s game with the Memphis Grizzlies. The 27-year-old was listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report, per team announcement, due to a right adductor strain.

Brown suffered the injury during a mid-game slip on the court at Scotiabank Arena — one of several slips from Brown and others during the contest.

“The court was just slippery all game,” Brown told reporters postgame, per CLNS Media video. “I think we all, as players, we’re all here for the In-Season Tournament because it’s going to generate revenue, excitement, competition, but we’ve got to make sure the floor is safe to play on. We can’t put our players out there and risk their health.”

The ice-like floor in Toronto played little factor in Brown’s performance as he still managed to finish the night with a team-leading 23 points, marking the fourth straight 20-plus-point game for the two-time All-Star guard.

On one hand, the timing might be favorable for Boston.

Taking on the 2-9 Grizzlies without guard Marcus Smart available for Memphis, the Celtics should be able to take care of business with ease. Therefore, Brown should be able to take a seat if necessary to alleviate the pain and rest up before Monday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets — another favorable matchup for Boston.

If sidelined, it would mark Brown’s second missed game of the season.