Jayson Tatum Adamant Technical Wasn’t Deserved In Celtics Win Vs. Knicks

Jayson Tatum was a big part of the Celtics victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night, but Boston’s leader was irate he was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

“I shouldn’t have gotten the tech,” Tatum told reporters after the Celtics win, per team-provided video. “I mean it’s tough. It’s an emotional game, right? The fans can see it. Everybody watching it can see it. It’s hard to play the game without emotion.”

Tatum was whistled for a foul on Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley as he drove the lane with 4:47 remaining in the fourth. Not happy with the call, Tatum outstretched his arms before clapping his hands together and letting out a loud disgruntled yell.

Referee Gediminas Petraitis must have seen something more than just emotion coming from the Celtics star because he quickly assessed the technical.

Story continues below advertisement

“I mean, yeah, I was mad,” Tatum explained. “I feel I didn’t deserve that tech and I’ve gotten a lot of techs in my career I know I deserved. That wasn’t one of them.”

When asked if the technical fueled him for the rest of the game, Tatum gave a shy little smile before responding “Maybe so.”

Tatum scored 17 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and nailed a trio of three-pointers down the stretch to help secure the win.

With the win the Celtics improved to 8-2 on the season and remain undefeated at 5-0 at home. Boston and New York won’t play again until Feb. 24 when the two franchises battle at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics own the 2-0 lead in the season series.