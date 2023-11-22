Jayson Tatum Receives Injury Downgrade Ahead Of Celtics-Bucks

The Celtics could be without their star player when they return to TD Garden to face the Bucks.

Boston’s injury report only had one name on it Wednesday morning, and it was Jayson Tatum, who was listed questionable for the Milwaukee matchup for a non-COVID illness.

Jaylen Brown missed last week’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a non-COVID illness, but Boston powered through for the victory. If Tatum misses Wednesday’s game, it would be the first time he does so this season.

The All-NBA star has been a champion of doing what he can to play every game as his contemporaries choose to rest during the season. That was on display before Monday’s Charlotte Hornets matchup, which the Celtics lost in overtime. Tatum scored 45 points in 44 minutes in that matchup.

The 25-year-old missed only eight games last season, and head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff will have to evaluate how fit Tatum is during shootaround.

Tipoff for the potential Eastern Conference finals preview is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

