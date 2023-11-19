Saturday wasn’t an ordinary night at the rink for Jeremy Swayman and his Bruins teammates.

Prior to puck drop against the Montreal Canadiens, the B’s watched franchise legends from yesteryear re-raise their Stanley Cup championship banners to the TD Garden rafters. It was a moving scene for Swayman, who takes a great deal of pride in sporting the Spoked-B.

“I was thinking how honored I am to wear the same jersey as those guys,” Swayman told reporters after Boston’s 5-2 win, per MassLive. “It’s a huge motivator for myself and I’m sure all my teammates. It means the world to be able to wear the same crest as them. Knowing that they created such an incredible history that paved the way for hockey in general and what it means to be a Boston Bruin.”

Swayman experienced a taste of history in the 2022-23 campaign when the Bruins posted their most successful regular season in franchise history. But the remarkable run didn’t end with a raising of the Cup, something Swayman is eager to make happen.

“To etch history and to be at the level to do that now, I’m excited,” the netminder told reporters. “It’s a huge motivator for myself. I would love to be in their shoes someday doing the same thing.”

Swayman and company are on the right track to making that dream a reality, as the Bruins entered Sunday tied for the league’s top mark in points. The B’s will try to extend their point streak to six games Monday when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning.