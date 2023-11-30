Jim Montgomery Urges Bruins To Snap Losing Streak On Home Ice

BOSTON — After a wild week of travel, the Bruins return home trying to get back on track.

After starting of the season rolling through opponents, Boston has lost three straight, allowing 17 goals in that stretch.

The Bruins look to end November in the win column against the San Jose Sharks, who enter with just five regulation wins on the season.

In order to return to the team’s winning ways, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery reiterated Boston’s strengths within his team.

Story continues below advertisement

“Get back to what we do, which is we are a hard team to play against,” Montgomery told reporters Thursday morning, per a team-provided video. “We check well and we hang onto pucks. It’s the process that we believe gives us success, so we’re trying to get back to those elements.”

Additionally, Montgomery wants to see a cleaner game from the Bruins where an enhanced individual effort will keep players out of the penalty box.

“We’re taking a lot of stick penalties, too,” Montgomery said. “It’s a combination of not moving your feet, which is not working. When you’re reaching, you’re not using your feet to check. Good things don’t happen when you’re not being physical. You’re being a little lazy because you’re not working with your feet.”

The Bruins host the Sharks on Thursday with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.