The New England Patriots offered another frustrating outing on Sunday in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders to fall to 2-7 on the season.

If any hope for the season remained, the Patriots lost it when the Commanders sealed the game with a tipped-ball interception against Mac Jones and New England.

The Patriots now maintain the worst record in the AFC and will have plenty of work to do this offseason to start a lengthy road back to contention.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman took to social media to effectively show his assessment that the Patriots’ season of playing competitive football had come to an end.

Story continues below advertisement

Draft research begins today. pic.twitter.com/MqYXAOxFQB — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 5, 2023

In a new video, Edelman acted out some research for the 2024 NFL Draft and how New England can do the same.

Only the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals have worse records the the Patriots, who are currently on track to make a selection within the first five picks in the first round of next April’s draft.