BOSTON — While the current team has struggled mightily in 2023, several former New England Patriots remain in the spotlight as of late.

Earlier in the week, two legendary defenders in safety Rodney Harrison and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork each became semifinalists for the 2024 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Another one of their teammates for two Super Bowl victories in former running back Kevin Faulk was also recently honored for his football achievements in Boston. Before a ceremony at TD Garden, the Patriots Hall of Famer shared his excitement as the defenders took a step closer to Canton, Ohio.

“Not just because they’re great people, they’re football players,” Faulk told reporters at “The Tradition.” “They understand the game of football. … To see those two as semifinalists is awesome. Their play speaks for it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Faulk detailed his different relationships with Harrison and Wilfork, and the players remained united in a winning culture they cultivated with the Patriots.

“I know Rodney and I had our little spat whenever he first got to New England,” Faulk shared. “That was understanding each other. Once we understood who (each other) was, it was all love from that aspect on. To this day, we still conversate and still talk. Vince is one of my best friends that I played with. Like a brother to me.”

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced on Feb. 8.

As for the current Patriots, New England hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.