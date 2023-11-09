FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Thursday practiced through annoyingly cold rain hours before boarding a flight to Frankfurt, Germany.

Only one player, J.C. Jackson, was absent from the early afternoon session. The veteran cornerback also didn’t practice Wednesday and reportedly won’t travel to Germany after being punished for violating curfew last weekend.

On the positive side, tackle Trent Brown practiced after missing Wednesday’s session due to personal reasons and an ankle issue. Brown sat out last Sunday’s home loss to the Washington Commanders due to lingering knee and ankle injuries.

Additionally, receiver Demario Douglas was present after popping up on Wednesday’s injury report with an ankle injury.

J.C. Jackson was the only player absent from today's Patriots practice. Trent Brown is back pic.twitter.com/YKJ72m6Iie — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) November 9, 2023

New England will board a flight Thursday evening and arrive in Frankfurt early Friday morning, local time. The Patriots will hold their final Week 10 practice in the early afternoon.

Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.