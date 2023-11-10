It’s been a rumor-filled season for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but some aren’t exactly buying into what pundits have to say.

That includes ex-Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount.

Blount, in his regular appearance on NESN’s “Ultimate Betting Show,” spoke about how he views the rumors that have circled Belichick throughout the season, specifically the one about New England possibly firing its longtime head coach.

“I don’t see Bill going anywhere,” Blount told NESN’s Claudia Bellofatto. “I maybe see him taking a little bit less responsibility, as far as the (general manager) role or maybe someone that makes the contract decisions or the money decisions. I think maybe they’ll take him out of that role a little bit in order for you to be able to contend in these games — big-time games.

“I think they take more responsibility away from him and put him in a position (where) he only has to worry about the team and coaching. I don’t think they move away from Bill. I just don’t see that happening.”

You can watch Blount’s full appearance on the “Ultimate Betting Show” on Friday night at 5 p.m. ET on NESN or with NESN 360.