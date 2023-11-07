Now in his third NFL season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t abandoned his collegiate roots.

Jones recently made headlines when former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky revealed he regularly texts the 25-year-old to offer feedback and advice. The dynamic prompted WEEI’s Adam Jones on Monday to ask Mac Jones if he seeks out tips from any other former signal-callers.

“Not really,” Jones said on the “Jones & Mego” show. “I always talk to the Alabama guys, right? There are a lot of Alabama guys in the NFL. I’m not talking about quarterbacks, just in general. Players, even the team we just played against. There are a few guys that I played with. I think that’s a good resource when you’re talking to people and it’s a fraternity. It’s Alabama fraternity, right? Everybody together. I think that’s a good resource.”

It would be tough for anyone to blame Jones for looking outside Foxboro, Mass. for any pointers and guidance. After a promising rookie season, the 2021 first-rounder has been set up to fail by the Patriots whether it be from standpoints of inadequate coaching, subpar surrounding talent or both.

As such, one has to wonder whether an offseason split might be in the best interest of both Jones and New England. The young QB himself certainly sounds like someone who’s losing faith in the Patriots offense.