Mac Jones and the New England Patriots missed several opportunities to strike as an offense in their 10-6 international loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Before a few missed throws and a bad interception, New England partially took the ball out of Jones’ hands at the end of the first half. The Patriots had a final play to work with after Matt Gay missed a 57-yard field goal.

With the ball at their own 47-yard line, New England did not attempt a Hail Mary throw to the end zone. Instead, Jones dumped a screen pass off to Demario Douglas, who picked up 30 yards before being stopped shy of the end zone to close out the half.

After the games, Jones told reporters that he had “no clue” as to why the Patriots did not throw the ball to the end zone on the final play of the half. With time to reflect since the loss, the third-year quarterback added context to the call.

“I think I was just explaining the situation,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Tuesday. “I wasn’t necessarily confused about the call. What do you want to run there? There’s a couple of options. At the end of the day, we had to get 60 yards in two seconds. Any play that you call, it’s going to be hard to get that. We talked about the different situations that we can do. You just learn from it and move on.”

When asked if he would have rather thrown a Hail Mary pass in that situation, the Patriots’ passer seemed to believe in his ability to throw the ball deep.

“Yeah, sure,” Jones replied.

This was not the first time the Patriots tried to get creative with Jones at quarterback in a key spot. During last season’s catastrophic loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England also neglected a Hail Mary attempt and handed the ball off to Rhamondre Stevenson in a tied game to end regulation. A series of Patriots laterals ended up in the hands of Chandler Jones, who took off for a touchdown return in a stunning win for the Raiders.

In both situations, the Patriots opted not to give Jones the chance to show his arm strength with a heave to the end zone before losing both games.

The Patriots look to improve as an offense after the bye week in a matchup with the New York Giants in Week 12.