Mason Lohrei Reveals How Down To Wire Bruins Call-Up Was

The Bruins will rely on new faces when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, but this 22-year-old defenseman’s debut might not have happened.

Mason Lohrei was among three call-ups Boston made Wednesday after it placed Matt Grzelcyk on long-term injured reserve and Charlie McAvoy was suspended four games. Lohrei’s call-up came after Matthew Poitras’ and Johnny Beecher’s strong starts to the season, and Lohrei will hope to get off to a strong start when he makes his NHL debut.

Head coach Jim Montgomery voiced his confidence in Lohrei, who has four points in seven games with Providence this season. But the 2020 second-round pick had a unique way of finding out about his call-up.

“(Tuesday), we were actually getting ready to go to Wilkes Barre, and I filled up a cooler and was carrying it outside. Our equipment guy grabbed the cooler and was like, ‘Hey, go to the coach’s offices,'” Lohrei told reporters, per team-provided video. “It was 12:27 p.m. ET. The buses left 12:30 p.m.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lohrei is expected to pair with Brandon Carlo, which he did in the preseason. The defenseman had a solid training camp and will get a tough test against the Maple Leafs, but the Bruins are confident the Ohio State product will be able to hold his own.