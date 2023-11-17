Mike Vrabel Gives Comical Response To Charissa Thompson Story

Charissa Thompson made a startling admission this week that had the NFL world in a frenzy, and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was among the first to be asked about it.

The FOX Sports sideline reporter and Prime Video host admitted this week on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” that she had fabricated reports when a head coach was not available to speak at halftime or when time did not permit for an interview.

The admission was met with a consensus condemnation of Thompson’s actions as multiple reporters expressed how damaging the reveal could be.

Vrabel on Friday was asked if he was aware of any of his sideline reports being fabricated, and the former New England Patriots linebacker made an admission of his own.

Story continues below advertisement

“No. I’m sure it would be boring as (expletive) if they fabricated what I had to say,” Vrabel told reporters, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com

Total rushing plus receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under TEN at JAX Derrick Henry TEN – RB o70.5 -115 DraftKings u70.5 -115 DraftKings

The Titans head coach offered his usual dry delivery of the quote, much to the delight of reporters and fans. And it’s hard to argue against Vrabel.

Thompson on Friday attempted to walk back her comments, but the damage already had been done. And while Vrabel is correct when he said comments from his and other head coaches aren’t often headline-grabbing news, Thompson’s colleagues argued it’s still important to maintain standards no matter the stakes.

All eyes this Sunday definitely will be on the sideline broadcasts and see if the criticism at Thompson will linger.