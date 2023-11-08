The 2024 Major League Baseball season could be a new chapter for Joey Votto.

The Reds on Saturday declined a $20 million option for Votto, whose entire big league career to date (17 seasons) was spent in Cincinnati. The veteran first baseman is set to receive a $7 million buyout from the Reds, per The Associated Press, but he’s now free to sign with any team in the majors.

Nick Krall claimed the organization is “not closing the door” on the possibility of retaining Votto, but the Cincinnati general manager also acknowledged the Reds “don’t have a spot” for the 40-year-old at this juncture. Thus, Votto is likely to sign with a new team if he chooses to keep playing.

Perhaps that club will be the Blue Jays, who reportedly have interest in the 2010 National League MVP.

“When asked about Joey Votto, Ross Atkins was full of praise for his hitting ability & character,” Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported Tuesday. “Blue Jays have done background work on Votto as a trade candidate over the years. They now have some interest in him as a free agent. Some industry observers view Votto as a fit for Toronto.”

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the fold, the Blue Jays obviously wouldn’t need Votto to be an everyday first baseman. But the six-time All-Star could provide some depth at the position and occasionally slot in as designated hitter. Not to mention, the Toronto native could be intrigued by a return home where could be an impactful veteran leader for a team loaded with talent.

All told, Toronto might be the most practical landing spot for Votto if he’s not going to finish his career in Cincinnati.