A high-end pitcher reportedly entered the free-agent market Saturday.

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodrigeuz opted out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The 30-year-old had three years and $49 million left on his deal.

It’s unknown if Rodriguez opted out of his current deal to renegotiate a new contract with Detriot, but if he did test the market, he would be an intriguing addition to any team.

Notably, the southpaw invoked his no-trade clause when the Tigers agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers before this year’s trade deadline. Rodriguez reportedly wanted to stay closer to home on the East Coast.

That sentiment would give East Coast teams like the Red Sox an advantage, and president of baseball operations Craig Breslow might think about a Boston reunion for Rodriguez in his first year heading the Red Sox front office.

Rodriguez had a 3.30 ERA through 152 2/3 innings last season. He amassed 143 strikeouts with a 1.153 WHIP. The left-hander was part of the 2018 World Series team and would be a valuable arm for any contending team.