NBA 2K Simulation: How Celtics Departees Perform With New Teams

The Boston Celtics not only added, but also parted ways with some key pieces before embarking on their 2023-24 run.

In order to assemble their now-star-studded lineup, a few sacrificial lambs needed to make their way to the exit door. That, evidently, proved to be the price to pay in order to add 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis and defensive workhorse Jrue Holiday — albeit, an investment that’s paid off thus far for the 4-0 Celtics who’ve bulldozed their way past opponents early on this season.

However, what does that mean for the departed few?

When undergoing an “NBA 2K24” simulation, the results of how Boston’s premier offseason departures performed when debuting for their respective new teams, were interesting — for a number of reasons.

While putting the 2023-24 Celtics roster through the virtual 2K experience, the stat lines for the five biggest offseason Boston losses weren’t wildly surprising. In fact, the overall result proved to be favorable for the Celtics and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason work.

Here are the numbers:

— Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies (11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 43.6% FG)

— Grant Williams, Dallas Mavericks (6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 41.7% FG)

— Robert Williams, Portland Trail Blazers (7.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 66.6% FG)

— Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers (20.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 52.3% FG)

— Danilo Gallinari, Washington Wizards (11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 42% FG)

rob lob is short for robert lobster pic.twitter.com/Sbk4Ilwp4c — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 4, 2023

It wasn’t all that exciting for the redemption crew looking to make the C’s regret trading for stardom enhancement in pursuit of Banner 18. Aside from Brogdon who played leader for a Portland team still recovering from its Damian Lillard breakup, there wasn’t much to takeaway from the bunch.

Smart and the Grizzlies, who in reality, are going through their own fair share of struggles, didn’t make any noise despite having two former Defensive Player of the Year winners — Jarren Jackson Jr. being the other.

Meanwhile, Gallinari, who bounced back from his previous season-ending ACL injury, and both Williams’, put forth average seasons respectively.

Again, nothing stunning, but no less a virtual victory for the Celtics.