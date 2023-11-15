Daniel Theis might not be long for Indiana, but that doesn’t mean the former Celtics big man is any closer to a third stint in Boston.

Theis and the Pacers are in serious talks on a contract buyout, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. It would grant the veteran big man the opportunity to sign with another team after an underwhelming role in Indiana.

However, that team reportedly will be the Los Angeles Clippers. Charania reported Theis will sign with the Clippers pending a physical.

Charania reported last week the Clippers were showing interest in Theis on the trade market. When in Boston to face the Celtics on Nov. 1, Theis told MassLive’s Brian Robb he wasn’t happy with his current standing in Indiana and left the door open to return to Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

Theis has played in merely one game this season and was inactive in Indiana’s most recent contest but not due to injury-related reasons.

The Celtics traded Theis to the Pacers last year in a deal that, at the time, brought Malcolm Brogdon to Boston.