NFL Makes Decision On Patriots-Steelers Week 14 Matchup

The Patriots’ Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers will remain in its primetime slot.

Multiple outlets on Monday confirmed the NFL chose not to flex the Dec. 7 contest at Acrisure Stadium out of “Thursday Night Football.” Under new league rules implemented this season, such a move must be made at least 28 days before the game, and that deadline has now passed.

The Patriots already are far out of playoff contention at 2-8. Their 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday was an embarrassing display of offensive ineptitude that could cost quarterback Mac Jones his starting job.

Pittsburgh also boasts one of the NFL’s weakest offenses but sits at 6-3 despite being outgained in all nine of their games. The Steelers beat the Green Bay Packers 23-19 on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick surely was pleased with the league’s decision not to move the game. The annual matchup between Army and Belichick’s beloved Navy will be played that Saturday, Nov. 9, at Gillette Stadium.

New England also is scheduled to play in primetime in Weeks 15 and 16, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football” before visiting the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve.