Diontae Johnson was noticeably upset on the Steelers’ sideline last Sunday in Cleveland, and the star wideout’s frustration reportedly spilled into the locker room.

Johnson, who was limited to two catches in Pittsburgh’s Week 11 loss to the Browns, engaged in a “heated argument” with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick after the latest listless performance from the Steelers offense, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Johnson reportedly was “chirping” coaches when he was approached by Fitzpatrick, which led to veteran leaders T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward stepping in to defuse the situation.

Head coach Mike Tomlin eventually addressed the ordeal, per Schefter, and all parties involved were able to move on and focus on preparation for Sunday’s matchup with the rival Cincinnati Bengals. The Week 12 contest will mark the first of a new regime for Pittsburgh, as the organization fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday. Prior to Canada’s exit, the Steelers hadn’t cut ties with a head coach or coordinator midseason since 1941.

Pittsburgh is in a decent spot at 6-4 on the campaign, but it was outgained in all of those contests. Kenny Pickett and company have a good chance of halting that skid at Paycor Stadium, though, as the Bengals will be quarterbacked by Jake Browning while an injured Joe Burrow takes in the AFC North tilt as a spectator.