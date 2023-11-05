Aaron Rodgers gave everyone on the Jets belief he could return this season after suffering an Achilles injury, which might have been why New York made flyers on top-tier talent before the NFL trade deadline.

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, specifically trading Davante Adams to a contender. Instead, head coach Josh McDaniels was the face of a reshuffle for the franchise as Aidan O’Connell will start the rest of the season over Jimmy Garoppolo, who the Raiders signed this past offseason.

New York did inquire about Adams before the trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. However, the Raiders didn’t have any interest in a midseason trade, but even if Rodgers doesn’t return this season, he sounds motivated to play next season. The Jets could make another call to the Raiders next offseason depending on the direction they want to go in.

Rodgers and Adams were one of the most prolific duos in the league during their time with the Green Bay Packers, and the wide receiver showed last season he still can get elite production with a quarterback like Derek Carr.

But McDaniels failed to find creative ways to get the ball to one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and if the Jets were able to reunite Rodgers and Adams, that would add even more pressure on the New England Patriots to add talent to stay competitive in the AFC East.