Even though Ezekiel Elliott might prove to be a rental for the Patriots, New England apparently never considered dealing the veteran running back for a discounted price.

Elliott was viewed as a potential trade candidate for the Patriots as Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline approached. The logic was easy to put together: New England probably should have been a seller amid a lost season and Elliott, playing on an expiring contract, could’ve provided backfield depth to a legitimate contender.

But Bill Belichick and company chose to hang onto the three-time Pro Bowl selection, and according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, a potential Elliott trade never got close to coming to fruition. The NFL insider also shed light on the only scenario in which the Patriots would’ve moved on from the 28-year-old.

“The Patriots have been very happy with the way Elliott has played and have enjoyed having him in the building,” Graziano wrote in a column published Wednesday morning. “My understanding is the only way he was going anywhere was if the Patriots were able to get back a player who could help them (i.e., not just a draft pick).”

Even though New England is going nowhere fast, one can understand why the franchise wasn’t keen on trading Elliott. Doing so would have left Rhamondre Stevenson as the only full-fledged running back on the active roster, and as an eighth-year pro, Elliott’s veteran presence surely is valuable for a team that might be hard-pressed for morale and optimism.

In turn, Elliott will try to boost his 2024 free agency stock across the Patriots’ nine remaining games. Next up is a matchup with the Washington Commanders, who parted with significant defensive talent before the deadline.