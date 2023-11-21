New England Patriots fans don’t headline the list of the most annoying fanbases in the National Football League, according to a players’ poll released by The Athletic on Tuesday.

Six teams received a higher percentage of votes in the category. The Patriots tied for seventh along with the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

Those who pay any attention to the league’s fanbases probably won’t be surprised by the fact the Philadelphia Eagles (25.3%) and Dallas Cowboys (24.7%) received the most votes from players. Players who play for Dallas and Philadelphia surely appreciate their respective fanbases, but they’re more or less hated by everyone else — look no further than Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith.

The Buffalo Bills (7.5%), New York Jets (6.8%), along with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears (4.8% each) also represented a higher percentage of votes than the Foxboro Faithful. The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers (2.7% each) rounded out the list.

Patriots fans haven’t had much to cheer about given their team has lost eight of 10 games this season. But perhaps New England’s draft position and this players’ poll will provide some level of satisfaction as the Patriots get ready to face the New York Giants in Week 12.