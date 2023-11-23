It’s time to mark your calendars, NFL fans, as the league’s annual Thanksgiving Day festivities will continue with an NFC North matinee matchup between the Lions and Packers at Ford Field.
It’ll be Green Bay and Detroit’s second matchup of the season, with the Lions defeating the Packers in Week 4 at Lambeau Field.
Total receptions (incl. overtime)
Amon-Ra St. BrownDET – WR
Jared Goff and the Lions are a seven-point betting favorite. The total is set at 45.5.
Here’s how to watch Packers-Lions:
Story continues below advertisement
When: Thursday, Nov. 23, at 12:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX
Featured image via Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports Images