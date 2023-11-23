It’s time to mark your calendars, NFL fans, as the league’s annual Thanksgiving Day festivities will continue with an NFC North matinee matchup between the Lions and Packers at Ford Field.

It’ll be Green Bay and Detroit’s second matchup of the season, with the Lions defeating the Packers in Week 4 at Lambeau Field.

Total receptions (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under GB at DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET – WR o6.5 -141 DraftKings u6.5 +126 FanDuel

Jared Goff and the Lions are a seven-point betting favorite. The total is set at 45.5.

Here’s how to watch Packers-Lions:

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, at 12:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX