It’s time to mark your calendars, NFL fans, as the league’s annual Thanksgiving Day festivities will continue with an NFC North matinee matchup between the Lions and Packers at Ford Field.

It’ll be Green Bay and Detroit’s second matchup of the season, with the Lions defeating the Packers in Week 4 at Lambeau Field.

Total receptions (incl. overtime)

Best Odds Available
Over
Under
GB at DET

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET – WR
Thursday Nov. 23
o6.5 -141
DraftKings
u6.5 +126
FanDuel

Jared Goff and the Lions are a seven-point betting favorite. The total is set at 45.5.

Here’s how to watch Packers-Lions:

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, at 12:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

