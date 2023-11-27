New England Patriots fans are frustrated with the team’s performance this year and while Robert and Jonathan Kraft have been caught on camera either looking dejected or uttering displeasure during the games, their emotions are not even close to the antics of another NFL team owner.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Person, after the Carolina Panthers dropped a 17-10 decision to the Tennessee Titans, David Tepper was caught leaving his club’s visiting locker room yelling an obscenity.

With the Week 12 loss, the Panthers became the first team to reach 10 losses on the season and clinched a fifth consecutive season of 10 or more defeats. At 1-10, Carolina’s lone win came at home and Sunday’s loss put the team 0-6 on the road.

The Panthers are on a four-game losing streak and the loss to the Titans marked the sixth straight game Carolina has scored 15 or fewer points.

Story continues below advertisement

First-year head coach Frank Reich hasn’t stopped fighting despite the team’s lackluster results.

“You’re 1-10. What are you going to do? Start feeling sorry for yourself. Think something’s going to magically fix everything?” Reich said, per the team. “No. We lost a close football game today. These games are winnable.”

Since Tepper purchased the Panthers in 2018, there have been five different head coaches and 10 different quarterbacks. It’s hard to look at anyone besides himself for the failures of his club.

Reich and company will look to get the Panthers back on track when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.