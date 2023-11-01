It seems like New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes time every week to shower at least one opposing player with praise.

He’s done it in the past with New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (yes, really) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. In Week 9, the love went to Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Belichick was asked specifically about McLaurin, who led the Commanders in receiving in each of the last five seasons. The 28-year-old famously was one of the many Pro Bowl wideouts drafted after N’Keal Harry in the 2019 NFL Draft, which prompted a question about whether or not the Patriots considered McLaurin that year.

“We (scout) all the players in the draft. He’s had a great career,” Belichick said, per team-provided transcript. “He’s a very explosive player, threatens all three levels of the defense, very good after the catch. … He can make plays down the field, intermediate, catch-and-run plays. He’s quick, plays a lot of different positions.

“They move him around, but they get the ball to everybody. It’s not like all the targets go to him, but he’s clearly one of the top players in the league. There’s no doubt about that.

In his five seasons, McLaurin has more receiving yards than Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and DeAndre Hopkins. The Ohio State product has been everything the Commanders could have hoped for out of a third-round pick, clearly making an impact outside of Washington.

“He’s a tough kid,” Belichick continued “Again, he’s good with the ball in his hands. He’s a problem. There’s no doubt about that. (Commanders quarterback Sam) Howell does a great job of getting the ball out, seeing the picture, throwing it to the open guy. He uses everybody, and McLaurin’s the best one.”

McLaurin has been one of Howell’s favorite targets this season, catching 42 balls for 495 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He leads the Commanders in targets (63), receptions, receiving yards and first downs converted (23). There’s no doubt that McLaurin’s level of production, along with Belichick’s clear admiration for him, will influence the Patriots’ scheme to defend Washington.