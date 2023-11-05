The Patriots and Commanders are set to square off at Gillette Stadium in a Week 9 contest between two middling franchises.

New England is 2-6 through eight weeks and appears to be staring at a legitimate rebuild. Washington, meanwhile, is slightly better at 3-5 but just traded its two best defensive players.

Mac Jones will get the start for the Patriots after struggling in last Sunday’s road loss to the Miami Dolphins. Sam Howell will start for the Commanders a week after suffering a narrow home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Will New England get back on track, or will Bill Belichick’s team suffer another embarrassing defeat? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Commanders game online and on TV:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Sunday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

More Football:

Patriots-Commanders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images