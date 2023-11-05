Patriots-Commanders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

The Patriots and Commanders are set to square off at Gillette Stadium in a Week 9 contest between two middling franchises.

New England is 2-6 through eight weeks and appears to be staring at a legitimate rebuild. Washington, meanwhile, is slightly better at 3-5 but just traded its two best defensive players.

Mac Jones will get the start for the Patriots after struggling in last Sunday’s road loss to the Miami Dolphins. Sam Howell will start for the Commanders a week after suffering a narrow home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Will New England get back on track, or will Bill Belichick’s team suffer another embarrassing defeat? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Commanders game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX