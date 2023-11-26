The New England Patriots have done a solid job of keeping opponents off the scoreboard over their last two games.

In losses to the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Giants, the Patriots allowed just 10 points in each of those games. Unfortunately for that group, the offense totally left its counterpart out to dry.

After losing 10-6 to the Colts, New England posted just seven points on Sunday and missed a potential game-tying field goal in the 10-7 loss to the Giants.

The inability to score points comes as an addition to a historic timeline. Per CBS Sports, New England became the first team in 30 years to lose consecutive games in which the team allowed 10 points or less in each loss.

In that span, the Patriots have showed major regression as an offense and committed consistent mistakes, including five turnovers in the last two contests.

There have been several problems this season as the Patriots drop to 2-9. As of late, the defense has shown some signs of improvement, especially in terms of points allowed. That may not matter for New England until the offense can find a way to put points on the board and play complimentary football.