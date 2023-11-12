Patriots fans briefly felt like they were watching a game at Fenway Park when the Frankfurt, Germany crowd showed off their passion at the beginning of the second quarter.

Indianapolis responded to a New England field goal with a Jonathan Taylor touchdown at the goal line. The NFL Network broadcast went to a commercial break when the Patriots offense stalled out at their own 38, and during that break, “Sweet Caroline” played over the PA system.

The fans in attendance sang along and continued to do so when Garnder Minshew was in the huddle. Rich Eisen and former New England defender Jason McCourty stayed silent on the broadcast as the crowd continued to sing acapella style as Minshew threw an incomplete pass.

The NFL definitely loved the passion from the German crowd as Patriots fans were mixed on hearing “Sweet Caroline” outside of a Boston Red Sox game.

Nothing like the fans in Germany. #NFLFrankfurtGames — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

The Neil Diamond classic actually has been used in Europe before, primarily during the England men’s soccer team’s run during the European Championship. German fans also belted out to the song while at Wembley Stadium, and “Sweet Caroline” also has been sung at boxing events and in other United Kingdom nations.

There’s no explanation as to why the unofficial Red Sox anthem made its way across the Atlantic, but the idea has been it’s a good vibes song that crowds sing to pump everyone up.

The song can be divisive for a contingent of Boston fans, but it arguably was the best moment of a mediocre first half from both sides.