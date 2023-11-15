Matt Light is urging the Patriots to think long and hard before turning the page at head coach.

With each passing week, it feels more and more like Bill Belichick’s days in New England are numbered. Belichick doesn’t appear in danger of losing his job midseason, but a separation after the campaign’s conclusion feels very much on the table. In fact, Belichick’s next job might already be lined up.

But Light, who played under Belichick for 11 seasons, believes the Patriots shouldn’t be eager to push the future Pro Football Hall of Famer out the door.

“I never thought Tom Brady would be allowed to leave,” Light said on the “Eyes on Foxborough” podcast, as transcribed by MassLive. “I never thought Lawyer Milloy would be cut right before Week 1. I didn’t think Logan Mankins would be let go. I didn’t think a lot of things over the years, but I also know I don’t want Bill’s job, and I don’t know anyone who could do it better.

“So when it comes to the conversation as of late, whether or not (Robert) Kraft or anyone else should have a conversation about moving on from Bill, I have to just say, if not Bill, then who? That’s the most important question.”

The “who” might be Mike Vrabel, who reportedly is Patriots ownership’s “home run pick” to replace Belichick. Jerod Mayo, who clearly had his New England deal sweetened over the offseason, figures to be in the mix as well.

But if the decision was up to Light, Belichick would be back on the Gillette Stadium sideline next season.