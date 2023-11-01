The Patriots’ first injury report of Week 9 is much smaller than it has been in recent weeks, but still includes negative developments surrounding some key contributors.

New England had four players sidelined with Trent Brown (Ankle/Knee), Calvin Anderson (Illness), Pharaoh Brown (Back) and DeVante Parker (Concussion) all missing from Wednesday’s practice.

It’s the second straight week Anderson has missed practice with an illness while Trent Brown practiced leading up to and played against the Miami Dolphins, but was unable to participate to start preparations for the Washington Commanders.

Parker and Pharaoh Brown are new additions, both suffering injuries against the Dolphins.

Keion White, Davon Godchaux, Hunter Henry, Ty Montgomery and Shaun Wade were all removed.

Ja’Whaun Bentley (Hamstring), Myles Bryant (Chest) and Jonathan Jones (Knee) are all new additions from last week, with Bentley being limited Wednesday.

Here’s the full Wednesday injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Calvin Anderson, Illness

TE Pharaoh Brown, Back

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

Washington, which will visit New England on Sunday, practiced without some of its best to start the week. Jonathan Allen (Rest), Kendall Fuller (Rest), Curtis Samuel (Toe) and Ricky Stromberg (Knee) all sat out.

Percy Butler and Logan Thomas were both limited.

The Patriots will practice Thursday and Friday before welcoming the Commanders to Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.