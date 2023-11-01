The Patriots’ first injury report of Week 9 is much smaller than it has been in recent weeks, but still includes negative developments surrounding some key contributors.
New England had four players sidelined with Trent Brown (Ankle/Knee), Calvin Anderson (Illness), Pharaoh Brown (Back) and DeVante Parker (Concussion) all missing from Wednesday’s practice.
It’s the second straight week Anderson has missed practice with an illness while Trent Brown practiced leading up to and played against the Miami Dolphins, but was unable to participate to start preparations for the Washington Commanders.
Parker and Pharaoh Brown are new additions, both suffering injuries against the Dolphins.
Keion White, Davon Godchaux, Hunter Henry, Ty Montgomery and Shaun Wade were all removed.
Ja’Whaun Bentley (Hamstring), Myles Bryant (Chest) and Jonathan Jones (Knee) are all new additions from last week, with Bentley being limited Wednesday.
Here’s the full Wednesday injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
TE Pharaoh Brown, Back
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder
Washington, which will visit New England on Sunday, practiced without some of its best to start the week. Jonathan Allen (Rest), Kendall Fuller (Rest), Curtis Samuel (Toe) and Ricky Stromberg (Knee) all sat out.
Percy Butler and Logan Thomas were both limited.
The Patriots will practice Thursday and Friday before welcoming the Commanders to Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images