Patriots’ Jack Jones Committed To Cleaning Up This Part Of His Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jack Jones obviously has endured his share of off-field problems. But on the field, talent never has been an issue for the New England Patriots cornerback.

It’s harnessing that talent, and applying it responsibly, that’s prevented Jones from realizing his full potential.

The 2022 fourth-round pick burst onto the scene last season when he pick-sixed Aaron Rodgers in his first start. Jones was great that game, and was equally good the following week when he intercepted Jared Goff. He lived up to his reputation as an energetic ballhawk capable of lining up in multiple spots.

But as his rookie campaign progressed, and Jones put more on film, it became obvious there was some boom-or-bust to his game. He occasionally was undermined by his own aggressiveness, playing too grabby and/or trying too hard to generate turnovers. Opposing offenses noticed, and began picking on him later in the campaign. Jones’ season-worst performance arrived in Week 13 when he committed two penalties and was responsible for multiple coverage busts against the Buffalo Bills.

Jones knew what the problem was and sought to correct it during the offseason. After missing the first six weeks due to a hamstring injury, Jones now is two games into his sophomore campaign and looking to show the results of his hard work.

“My patience,” Jones told NESN.com this week when asked where his game has seen the most improvement. “Not being so thirsty to go and get the game. This year, I feel like I’m being a lot more patient and letting the game come to me. Playing DB, that’s a critical part of the game.

“So, I would say that part of my game, being patient, that’s the big jump from last year to this year.”

Jones admitted it’s difficult for someone with his playstyle to strike a balance between staying true to the scheme and looking to make game-changing plays.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “Because that’s always in the back of my mind: the football. Just go and get the ball, however it may come. Strip, pick, however. Back my mind is, ‘Go get the ball.’ It took a little minute. But you know, definitely have some good guys around me in the DB room, coaches, just pushing me to do the right thing. So, that made it a quicker process.”

None of this is to say that Jones is a changed player. In fact, it was more of the same in his first two games, with Jones providing some splash plays while also racking up three penalties and giving up 53 yards in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. He appeared to be partly responsible for the coverage bust that resulted in Jaylen Waddle’s game-clinching 31-yard touchdown last Sunday.

Based on how Bryant defended this same RPO earlier in the game, I'm guessing Jack Jones was supposed to pass off Hill and take Waddle up the seam



Not sure if Dugger was in a short zone or had Alec Ingold in man, but either way, doubt he was at fault https://t.co/n2jD5pbOgI pic.twitter.com/YduYhzCMe6 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 30, 2023

However, it’s a small sample size, and it’s worth noting that Jones did show real improvement in training camp despite being distracted by his weapons-related legal issues. He went from rehabbing on injured reserve to playing 55% of defensive snaps in two games, a pace slightly ahead of what he saw as a rookie.

“I feel good getting back into the defense, getting out there playing,” Jones said. “I mean, it’s only been two weeks. I’m just getting started.”

Ideally, the Patriots would be able to ease Jones back into the gameplan while gradually increasing his playtime. But they don’t have that luxury with star rookie Christian Gonzalez and promising sophomore Marcus Jones both done for the season.

To that end, New England entered the summer with hopes of deploying one of the best young cornerback cores in the NFL. Gonzalez, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones would give the Patriots the youthful infusion of talent they desperately needed at cornerback. Jonathan Jones would be the veteran glue, and Myles Bryant would provide valuable versatility.

That plan has been put on hold. But with Jack Jones coming back and playing reasonably well, the Patriots mostly have stayed above water in the secondary.

“It hurts to lose any player on the team,” Jones said. “When it’s some really good guys like that, especially at a critical position — yeah, it’s tough. But you gotta trust the guys who are behind those guys.

” … It is really unfortunate that we lost really good players. But we gotta focus on the team, and the backups, and the next-man-up mentality.”

One player whom Jones could learn from is J.C. Jackson. After Gonzalez tore his labrum in Week 4, the Patriots traded for Jackson, who began his career in New England before signing a lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

There are undeniable parallels between Jackson and Jones. Both were talented prospects in college who saw their draft stocks reduced due to legal issues, with Jackson going undrafted and Jones being taken off many teams’ draft boards. Both got their first NFL opportunities in New England, where there’s a culture that helps players settle their off-field turbulence.

And they play a similar brand of football. Jackson was uber-aggressive early in his career, but took to the coaching and eventually became the NFL’s top interception artist. He still suffers from lapses of discipline, but in general, Jackson has sharpened the rougher edges of his game.

“JC is a hard worker,” Jones said. “He always wants to get better, work on his craft. Definitely somebody that can make plays, that can change the game with his ability. I’ve only got to see him for two weeks, but the two weeks I got to see him, I definitely learned a lot. Just talking to him, working out with him, practicing with him. He’s a great player.”

Jones still has a long way to go. As someone who’s been suspended, arrested and put on injured reserve twice since joining the Patriots, he’s been the antithesis of what Bill Belichick wants on his team.

And, like Jackson, Jones might be the kind of player who never is a finished product. He might be a wild card throughout his career.

But Jones also has a ton of talent and seems genuine in his desire to work hard and get better. Now he just needs to put it all together — and stay out of trouble.