Based on a report by The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, Bill Belichick is possibly coaching for his job when the New England Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Sunday.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Ty Law doesn’t believe the Kraft family would disrespect Belichick by relieving him of his duties in the middle of the NFL Season.

“They might listen and explore but I think they’re going to give him the respect that he deserves by talking to him,” Law said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday. “At the end of the season, I think they’ll give him the respect that he deserves and say, ‘OK, how do you want to do this? What do we need to do?'”

Law added he thinks Robert and Jonathan Kraft would probably offer to spend money in the offseason to bring in high-end talent but if they “open their checkbook” and the Patriots still fail to succeed, then it would be time to part ways.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think they will give him the respect that he rightfully deserves,” Laws said. “But you never know, this is a business at the end of the day.”

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 11/7, 9:54pm
Indianapolis Colts
IND
-120
Sun 11/12, 9:30 AM
IND -1.5 O/U 43
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
+100

One option that was brought up during Law’s appearance on the show was for the Patriots to trade Belichick to another team similar to when the New Orleans Saints traded Sean Payton and the team’s 2024 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos for their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The retired cornerback isn’t sold on that scenario playing out in New England.

“Bill is not gonna just go anywhere just because you tell him to go,” Law said. “He’s not gonna do that. You can trade him and get a great package for yourself but if Bill Belichick don’t wanna go, best believe, Bill ain’t gonna go.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even with the struggles the Patriots have had over the last four seasons, Law is confident in New England’s ownership doing the right thing.

“He’s earned the right for another opportunity,” he said.

More NFL:

Patriots Legend Ty Law Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Job Security Rumors In New England

About the Author

Gayle Troiani

Digital Content Producer

Product of Northeastern. Converse addict. Once shocked Terry O'Reilly with her Bruins knowledge so much, he asked her if she knew she was a female.

More From Gayle

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images