Based on a report by The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, Bill Belichick is possibly coaching for his job when the New England Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Sunday.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Ty Law doesn’t believe the Kraft family would disrespect Belichick by relieving him of his duties in the middle of the NFL Season.

“They might listen and explore but I think they’re going to give him the respect that he deserves by talking to him,” Law said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday. “At the end of the season, I think they’ll give him the respect that he deserves and say, ‘OK, how do you want to do this? What do we need to do?'”

Law added he thinks Robert and Jonathan Kraft would probably offer to spend money in the offseason to bring in high-end talent but if they “open their checkbook” and the Patriots still fail to succeed, then it would be time to part ways.

“I think they will give him the respect that he rightfully deserves,” Laws said. “But you never know, this is a business at the end of the day.”

One option that was brought up during Law’s appearance on the show was for the Patriots to trade Belichick to another team similar to when the New Orleans Saints traded Sean Payton and the team’s 2024 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos for their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick.

The retired cornerback isn’t sold on that scenario playing out in New England.

“Bill is not gonna just go anywhere just because you tell him to go,” Law said. “He’s not gonna do that. You can trade him and get a great package for yourself but if Bill Belichick don’t wanna go, best believe, Bill ain’t gonna go.”

Even with the struggles the Patriots have had over the last four seasons, Law is confident in New England’s ownership doing the right thing.

“He’s earned the right for another opportunity,” he said.