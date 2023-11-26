Mike Onwenu wanted Patriots fans to know he wasn’t dissing Mac Jones in one viral clip from Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants.

The video, from FOX’s game broadcast, showed Onwenu shoulder-bumping Jones as the quarterback walked off the field following one of his two interceptions in New England’s 10-7 defeat at MetLife Stadium.

It could be viewed as a dig at the QB by a fed-up lineman. But Onwenu insisted that wasn’t the case.

The right tackle called that a “false narrative” in a postgame post on the X platform.

“This is me telling Mac to keep his head up,” Onwenu wrote. “Not bumping him intentionally.”

False narrative.

This is me telling Mac to keep his head up. Not bumping him intentionally. https://t.co/yvugsWlMDz — Michael Onwenu (@_MXKEY) November 26, 2023

Jones played the first two quarters of Sunday’s game, going 12-for-21 for 89 yards and no touchdowns with two turnovers. He was benched at halftime for backup Bailey Zappe, who proceeded to go 9-for-14 for 58 yards with one interception.

The Patriots’ lone touchdown came on a 7-yard Rhamondre Stevenson run on the opening drive of the second half. Zappe drove the Patriots into field-goal range in the final minutes, but rookie kicker Chad Ryland missed what would have been a game-tying 35-yarder to seal the win for New York.

Jones has thrown at least one interception in all nine of New England’s losses this season. Head coach Bill Belichick would not say whether he or Zappe will start next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.