FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots appear to be in relatively good health ahead of Sunday’s road game against the New York Giants.

As was the case Tuesday, New England on Wednesday saw perfect practice attendance from its 53-man roster. That includes tackle Trent Brown, who missed the last two games due to myriad injuries.

However, there was one change: Practice squad receiver T.J. Luther wasn’t present during the media-access portion of practice. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was released or dealing with an injury.

The Patriots entered the week with one open spot on their 16-player practice squad.

Practice squad receiver T.J. Luther is the only player absent from today's Patriots practice. pic.twitter.com/83i6Y6BHz7 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) November 22, 2023

The last two practices open to reporters offered extended looks at the offense, including snaps for quarterbacks Mac Jones, Will Grier and Bailey Zappe. But Wednesday’s session closed after the stretching period, so we weren’t able to see which quarterback got the first crack at running the passing game.

Shortly before practice, Jones seemingly confirmed he will start against the Giants. Bill Belichick hadn’t formally announced any QB plans as of Wednesday morning.

The Patriots will take Thursday off to celebrate Thanksgiving before returning to practice Friday. Sunday’s game against the Giants is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.