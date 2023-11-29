The Patriots are adding a new face to their wide receiver room.

New England signed wideout Mathew Sexton to its practice squad, according to a report Wednesday from the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Sexton was one of the 13 players who worked out for the Patriots on Tuesday. He previously spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons and has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

The 26-year-old played his college ball at Eastern Michigan, where he overlapped with 2023 Patriots draft picks Sidy Sow and Chad Ryland. He caught 100 catches for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns over his four-year collegiate career, which spanned from 2016-19, and also blocked two punts.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots entered the week with two receivers on their practice squad: T.J. Luther and Malik Cunningham, who also plays quarterback. They have six on their 53-man roster in Demario Douglas, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kayshon Boutte, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor. Douglas left last week’s loss to the New York Giants with a head injury.

New England is set to host the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.