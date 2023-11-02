The Patriots reportedly have filled the open roster spot created by Kendrick Bourne’s move to injured reserve.

New England planned to sign rookie cornerback Alex Austin on Thursday, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Austin was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft but was released at the end of training camp.

The Oregon State product signed with the Texans a day later and appeared in three games for Houston before being released on Wednesday. Austin saw 14 snaps on special teams compared to just four on defense; so, he could be more of a replacement for rookie Ameer Speed, whom the Patriots released in October.

The 22-year-old didn’t record any defensive stats for the Texans. Austin racked up two sacks, one interception and 57 tackles last season at Oregon State.

Story continues below advertisement

New England will practice on Thursday and Friday before hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday.