Patriots’ Trent Brown Explains Missing Week 10 Germany Trip Vs. Colts

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown wasn’t present during New England’s Week 10 trip to Germany.

Brown’s still been hampered by an ankle injury suffered in Week 7 when the Patriots stunned the Buffalo Bills in a 29-25 victory — New England’s last win. The 30-year-old, while working through the discomfort, re-injured the ankle while facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, partially explaining why Brown didn’t take the field during New England’s most recent loss, to the Indianapolis Colts.

“I had a death in the family and I wasn’t going to play anyway. That’s what went into it,” Brown said, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. “Ankle and my knee. The Buffalo game, third to last drive, I got rolled up on down on the goal line. That was ankle and knee, MCL. Early on in the Miami, I rolled it, again. I had a high and low ankle sprain. I’m pretty much still dealing with it, but it’s getting better.”

Obviously, Brown’s absence hasn’t helped New England’s turnaround cause, but it has allowed the nine-year veteran to rest up, making the team’s bye-week even more timely.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s allowed just two sacks at left tackle this season for an atrocious Patriots offensive unit, but does intend to work toward returning for New England’s Week 12 battle with the New York Giants. Brown’s a big part of a struggling Patriots roster yet his impending return is far from the biggest storyline heading into Sunday night.

New England head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t officially named a starting quarterback, begging the question of the team’s intended direction. Does Mac Jones get the nod and play the season out? Do the Patriots go full tank mode to land a favorable position in the draft? Or does Belichick get experimental with an alternative arm to try and end the season on a respectable note?

The Patriots (2-8) and Giants (3-8) are in very similar predicaments in a matchup that could impact each organization’s draft position down the line.