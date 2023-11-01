Patriots Reportedly ‘Wouldn’t Budge’ On Asking Price For This Player

The Patriots evidently drew a line in the sand.

Josh Uche’s name was kicked around in rumors leading up to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, as the linebacker is in the final year of his rookie contract with New England’s season circling the drain. The Patriots opted not to trade Uche, though, and we’ve since learned more details regarding their decision.

Mia O’Brien of Jacksonville-based WJXL-FM reported Tuesday the Jaguars and Patriots discussed a Uche trade but couldn’t agree on compensation. Jacksonville offered a fifth-round draft pick, per O’Brien, whereas New England insisted on acquiring a fourth-rounder.

Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal confirmed Wednesday, citing league sources, that the Jaguars were in hot pursuit of Uche and believed they were close to a trade. Giardi was told the sides were “a round apart,” which obviously corroborates O’Brien’s report.

“That same league source told me the Pats ‘wouldn’t budge’ from their evaluation of the player and his worth,” Giardi wrote. “The rest of the league did not agree with that valuation. Hence, the roster remains what it was.”

The Patriots enter their Week 9 matchup with the Washington Commanders in last place in the AFC East with a 2-6 record. It seemed logical for New England to sell off pieces, like Uche, yet Bill Belichick and company stood pat at the trade deadline, raising more questions about the direction of the franchise this season and beyond.

Uche, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is a solid player who totaled a career-high 11 1/2 sacks last season. So, it’s unsurprising other teams, like the Jaguars, were interested in his services, especially since he might’ve been asked to assume a larger role elsewhere. The 25-year-old has been little more than a situational pass rusher in New England.

