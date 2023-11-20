Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly has been posted and Major League Baseball teams have been notified.

Yamamoto, who might be the second-best player on the open market behind only superstar Shohei Ohtani, will be able to communicate with teams starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. ET, as first reported by The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal and confirmed by multiple outlets.

The 25-year-old right-hander was expected to be posted this week. The signing club must submit terms no later than Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. ET, per Rosenthal.

Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been posted and Major League Clubs have been notified. The window begins at 8 a.m. ET tomorrow. The signing club must submit terms no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Time on January 4, 2024. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 20, 2023

Yamamoto will make the jump to MLB after seven dominant seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball.

MLB Trade Rumors predicted Yamamoto could receive a nine-year, $225 million contract this offseason. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected a seven-year, $212 million deal, as well.

The Boston Red Sox, specifically, are expected to be among the teams in the mix for Yamamoto. Boston not only is among the betting favorites to sign the Japanese import, but has been mentioned in rumors for the budding star.