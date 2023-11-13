Pieces continue to fall into place for the PWHL’s Boston team as the club embarks on its inaugural season.

A little less than a month after Boston announced its training camp roster, the PWHL announced partnerships for facilities where its teams will conduct on- and off-ice training for the upcoming campaign. Hilary Knight, Kaleigh Fratkin and company will work at Boston Sports Institute, a multi-use recreation center in Wellesley, Mass.

Per a PWHL press release, “the facility features two NHL regulation ice surfaces (one fully sled hockey compatible), indoor turf/court field house, competition swimming pool, warm up pool, Boston Sports Performance Center (physical therapy/strength and conditioning), track, and much more.”

Boston Sports Institute will be the site of PWHL Boston’s training camp, which is set to begin Wednesday.

As for upcoming announcements to keep an eye out for, PWHL teams must trim their rosters to 27 total players by Nov. 29. A final list of training camp releases then must be provided between Dec. 8 and 10.