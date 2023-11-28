Though his individual season did not end the way he wanted in 2013, Andrew Bailey got the chance to experience how special it is to win a World Series with the Boston Red Sox.

The former closer pitched in 30 games for Boston in 2013 before a shoulder injury ended his season in July. Despite missing the postseason run, the two-time All-Star learned about what it means to win in Boston when the Red Sox are at their best.

“We were a last-place team in 2012 and won the World Series in 2013,” Bailey said on MLB Network Radio on Tuesday. “We kind of ran the gamete of experiences. It’s just such a special place. The fan base is amazing. Ultimately, it’s one of the greatest cities to win in. Their fans are electric in the environment there.”

As he transitions into a returning role in Boston, this time as the pitching coach, Bailey looks to reignite a championship performance within the staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope I can bring some of that former player experience, especially being able to wear the Red Sox uniform, to the table,” Bailey added. “Lean on those experiences, alongside all the other experiences on the coaching side and the playing side as well.”

Bailey looks to have a renewed impact as the Red Sox seek a return to contention in 2024.