There has been a lot of talk about the possibility of the Patriots not waiting until after the season to move on from Bill Belichick.

But what about Mac Jones?

Jones, like Belichick, might not have a future in New England beyond the current campaign. Rob Gronkowski believes the 2021 first-rounder is “not respected” in New England, where he might ride the bench for the rest of his junior season. Jones was pulled Sunday with the game on the line in Germany and Belichick didn’t commit to the 25-year-old as the starter after the Patriots’ ugly 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

And now that Jones reportedly is falling more out of favor at One Patriot Place, Gronk believes the Alabama product should try to take matters into his own hands.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think Mac Jones should ultimately — even right now — should go ask for his release,” Gronkowski said Wednesday on the “Up & Adams” show. “If you’re talking to me about what he should do, ask for his release. Then, if it’s granted, he should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career right there. Imagine that. How incredible would that be?”

Similar to the idea of a midseason Belichick firing, a Jones release before the start of the next league year feels highly unlikely. Cutting Jones in general might not be a distinct possibility, as New England likely would look to trade him. And at this point, the Patriots probably would take what they can get for Jones.

As for the landing spot, Gronkowski obviously used Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder surgery as the basis of his take. The Browns are financially committed to Watson for the long haul and are better off riding out the season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson backing up PJ Walker.

So, while Jones very likely will be playing outside of New England next season, it probably won’t be in Cleveland.