Even though Josh McDaniels is out of a job, Rob Gronkowski isn’t feeling bad for his former offensive coordinator.

McDaniels last week was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders, whose players seemed to be relieved when owner Mark Davis made the decision. The firing marked the second time McDaniels didn’t make it through a second season as an NFL head coach, thus creating a slim likelihood of him ever holding that title again.

Still, Gronkowski’s sympathy for McDaniels is limited. That’s because the latter is going to receive every penny of the long-term contract he signed with the Raiders last year.

“I feel for him a little bit emotionally, but when you really think about it, this guy signed a six-year deal as a head coach. He’s gonna be paid out for those six years,” Gronkowski said last week on the “Up & Adams” show. “So, he’s getting head-coaching money for the next four years of his life. That’s total BS. That’s absolutely absurd. These coaches should only be getting contracts that are only like halfway fully guaranteed. Us players, we only get two or three years fully guaranteed out of a six-year contract. These guys get six years totally guaranteed. I don’t feel bad for him at all in that sense. The guy’s gonna be living life. He can go to the beach for the next four years at a five-star hotel and not have to worry about that bank account.”

McDaniels’ next career move remains to be seen, although he doesn’t need to be in any sort of rush thanks to his incoming dough. However, Gronkowski isn’t ruling out a return to New England, as the legendary tight end doesn’t believe Bill O’Brien will be with the Patriots for much longer.