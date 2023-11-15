Rudy Gobert had a feeling Draymond Green was going to be up to no good Tuesday night.

Green was ejected from the Timberwolves-Warriors contest at Chase Center less than two minutes after tipoff. After Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got tangled up near halfcourt, Green made a beeline for the center of the action and put Gobert in a chokehold. The Minnesota big man didn’t retaliate, instead opting to put his hands up in an apparent plea to the referees.

Staying composed allowed Gobert to stay in the game, which saw the T-Wolves notch their second win over Golden State in a span of three days. After the contest, Gobert took some not-so-subtle digs at Green.

“It’s kind of funny because before the game, I was telling myself that Steph (Curry) is not playing, so I know Draymond is going to try and get ejected,” Green told reporters, per T-Wolves reporter Dane Morre. “Because every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play — it’s his guy Steph. He’ll do anything he can to get ejected. …Clown behavior and I’m proud of myself for being the bigger man again and again. And yeah, doesn’t even deserve me putting my hands on him. My team needed me tonight. I did whatever I could to keep my cool and then show that I wasn’t making the situation worse, and I do hope that the league is going to do what needs to be done because that’s just clown behavior. Not much to say. It’s clown behavior.”

The ejection marked the 18th of Green’s career, the most of all active NBA players. It remains to be seen if the four-time champion will receive further discipline for his latest stunt, but a suspension feels very much on the table.