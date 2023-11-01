Sam Howell Looking Forward To ‘Fun Opportunity’ Against Patriots

The New England Patriots prepare for a matchup against the Washington Commanders this Sunday, and it will be the first time Sam Howell gets a firsthand look at a Bill Belichick-led defense.

Belichick holds a strong record against rookie quarterbacks, and while Howell is in his second season, this season is his first as a full-time starter.

Howell has been the most sacked quarterback this season heading into Sunday’s matchup, which could be a get-right spot for a Patriots pass rush that has struggled to generate consistent pressure. But the 23-year-old didn’t betray a lack of confidence even after his team traded away their two best edge players before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“It’s a fun opportunity, and it’s a cool opportunity for us and our offense to go up against a good defense,” Howell told reporters, per team-provided video. “Obviously coached by coach Belichick and he’s done a good job throughout his career, and there’s a reason he’s talked about the way he’s talked about. It’s definitely a fun challenge for us, and they do a good job on defense, and they do a lot of different things. They try to do a lot of different confusing things and looks. So it’s definitely a challenge. We’ve been excited to prepare, and it’s been a fun challenge so far. We’re excited to keep preparing and go out on Sunday.”

Howell also told reporters the morale in the locker room didn’t sink after Washington’s trade deadline activity, and the University of North Carolina product admitted he was glad Jacoby Brissett didn’t get traded when he noted how helpful he has been during his development.

The former New England quarterback could be giving Howell tips on how to handle Belichick’s defense as each side hopes to garner some positivity with a win in Week 9.