There was much debate over who should be chosen as the top quarterback of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Texans have been proven right through Week 10.

Houston pulled off a big upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. C.J. Stroud matched Joe Burrow and the Texans to an over .500 record and a path toward an AFC wild-card spot.

Stroud’s rising star power since Houston’s Week 7 bye came at the expense of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, as it appears the Carolina Panthers made a huge mistake picking the Alabama product over Stroud.

The 22-year-old made an appearance on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go” podcast after the former Patriots quarterback gave his assessment of New England’s season. Brady openly has given advice to young quarterbacks, and the future Hall of Famer did the same when Stroud asked how he should manage his growing success.

“I think the important thing I really want you to realize is: This is now your job,” Brady told Stroud, per The Boston Globe’s Ethan Fuller. “Everyone, when they come to the game, it’s a vacation; it’s fun for them. ‘Oh my god, we’re here to watch C.J. play.’ For you — you don’t bust in on your friends at their job, when they’re trying to be really focused and do what they need to do … You don’t need to be the source of people’s entertainment over the course of the season.

“The process of winning is fun. The memories you’re going to have from a great season are fun. The games are fun; the practice (and) the camaraderie is fun. Trying to create fun for everybody else outside of that isn’t your responsibility. You’re not (the) camp counselor for everyone’s fun activities. You’re out there trying to perform, trying to dig deep for your teammates, and that requires intense focus for a long period of time.”

Brady’s answer certainly gave insight as to why his news conferences might have felt bland to fans. Analysts never are afraid to call out quarterbacks for putting attention on themselves, but Stroud seemingly has checked all the boxes. The Ohio State product met Brady before the season when he gained insight into how to connect with his teammates, and it was an unforgettable experience for the rookie.

“Personally, it was it was like a cheat code for not only being an NFL quarterback but to being a professional person and a real man,” Stroud said.

The Texans have a winnable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, but the Patriots will hope Kyler Murray can hold off the Stroud train to help boost their draft position.