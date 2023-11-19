The Bengals didn’t just lose their Week 11 contest Thursday night. Cincinnati’s Super Bowl hopes might have vanished in Baltimore as well.

Zac Taylor’s team will be hard-pressed to reach the postseason, let alone contend for the Lombardi Trophy, now that Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the season. Cincinnati on Friday revealed its franchise quarterback tore a ligament in his throwing wrist, which marked the second time in four seasons Burrow was shut down due to injury.

Jake Browning is expected to quarterback the Bengals the rest of the way, but countless NFL fans had another idea after Burrow went down.

Bengals should call TOM BRADY to finish this season out — Roddiee (@RoddieeRebound) November 19, 2023

The season doesn't have to be over, Cincinnati Bengals fans. @TomBrady could use some more jewelry. pic.twitter.com/pvJPuBZsMy — Adam from Price Hill (@still_hustling) November 17, 2023

Tom Brady to @Bengals … can’t let this season go to waste — Mitchell Machock (@MitchellMachock) November 17, 2023

CALL TOM BRADY YOU COWARDS! @Bengals — Charlie (@CharlieF3795) November 17, 2023

Tom Brady the Bengals need you — kyle (@mewtwobaws) November 17, 2023

This wasn’t the first time fans kicked around the Tom Brady comeback idea after a quarterback’s injury. The hypothetical was floated after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the New York Jets’ season opener and it received another bump when Kirk Cousins suffered the same injury in late October.

Unfortunately for fans who want to see Brady back on the gridiron, the seven-time Super Bowl champion seems more than content in retirement. There’s also a conflict of interest with the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback in line to buy a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

So if Brady does ever play a role in a Bengals game, it probably would only be as a color commentator for FOX.